Analysts Set Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Target Price at $64.00

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Centerspace from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Centerspace from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Centerspace from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Centerspace in a report on Monday, September 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSR
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerspace
Centerspace Stock Performance
Centerspace stock opened at $58.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.40 million, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Centerspace has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $71.97.
Centerspace Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.57%.
Centerspace Company Profile
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Centerspace
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.