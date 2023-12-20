Analysts Set Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Target Price at $64.00

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Centerspace from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Centerspace from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Centerspace from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Centerspace in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,478,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,826,000 after purchasing an additional 42,104 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,846,000 after purchasing an additional 257,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 471,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,761,000 after purchasing an additional 169,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace stock opened at $58.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.40 million, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Centerspace has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $71.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.57%.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

