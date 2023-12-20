Analysts Set Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) PT at $48.83

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.83.

Several research firms recently commented on CQP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of CQP stock opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $62.34. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.59.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 253.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Free Report

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.