AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,421,492 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 2,822,761 shares.The stock last traded at $18.88 and had previously closed at $18.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter worth about $245,342,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter worth about $25,027,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter worth about $2,499,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 83.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 76,806 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 34,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

