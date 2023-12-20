AON (NYSE:AON) Shares Gap Down to $313.01

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $313.01, but opened at $290.98. AON shares last traded at $290.33, with a volume of 414,455 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.47.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

