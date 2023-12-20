Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Shares Gap Up to $23.22

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.22, but opened at $23.89. Apogee Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 8,888 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,461,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,371,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,619,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.