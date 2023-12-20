Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Arcos Dorados has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Arcos Dorados has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Arcos Dorados to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

ARCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 607.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 256.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the first quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

