Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by Baugh & Associates LLC

Baugh & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 16,374 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital comprises about 2.9% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1,793.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,689,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,532 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,077,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,498,000 after buying an additional 842,866 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after buying an additional 687,496 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after buying an additional 621,814 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 899,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,429,000 after buying an additional 445,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCC remained flat at $19.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,636. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. The company had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

