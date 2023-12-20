argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Down to $452.58

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $452.58, but opened at $345.61. argenx shares last traded at $343.29, with a volume of 1,584,979 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.09.

Get argenx alerts:

View Our Latest Report on argenx

argenx Trading Down 25.5 %

The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of -82.71 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $476.61 and its 200 day moving average is $470.77.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of argenx

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of argenx by 84.1% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,432,000 after purchasing an additional 31,067 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 12.2% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 101,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,023,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of argenx by 55.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 96.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of argenx by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,902,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.