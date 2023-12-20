Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Raised to $202.00 at Wedbush

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.43% from the stock’s current price.

ASND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $123.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.51. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $127.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by ($0.49). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 391.76% and a negative return on equity of 570.61%. The business had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $529,000. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 250,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,709,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $768,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 18,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

