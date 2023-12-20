Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Gap Down to $13.99

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.99, but opened at $13.06. Aspen Aerogels shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 215,097 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $60.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Aerogels

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,445,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 60.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 34.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 82,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 21,286 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,684,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Stories

