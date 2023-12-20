Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 99.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 5.6% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 91.6% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 66.7% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 15.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BATRK stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.63. The company had a trading volume of 62,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,704. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.32. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $50.15.

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $271.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $37,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,752.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BATRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Atlanta Braves from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

