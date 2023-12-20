aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LIFE

aTyr Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of LIFE opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $81.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.