Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Position Increased by ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises about 2.8% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,895,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,432,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,803 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,120,000. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,256,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after purchasing an additional 369,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 109.7% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 534,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,482,000 after purchasing an additional 279,565 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $60.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.97.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

