Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Stock Holdings Increased by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,692 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises 4.1% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls owned 0.23% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $6,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.97.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

