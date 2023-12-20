Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE) Stock Position Increased by ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,573 shares during the quarter. Avantis Real Estate ETF comprises 3.2% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.88% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVRE opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $46.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.17 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.86.

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

