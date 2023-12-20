Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Holdings Lifted by Divergent Planning LLC

Divergent Planning LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 7.6% of Divergent Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Divergent Planning LLC owned about 0.32% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $14,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nwam LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.63. The company had a trading volume of 98,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,624. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.57 and a twelve month high of $81.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

