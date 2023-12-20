AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Sets New 1-Year High at $215.53

AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 215.53 ($2.73) and last traded at GBX 215 ($2.72), with a volume of 333564 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 213 ($2.69).

AVI Global Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05. The firm has a market cap of £984.92 million, a PE ratio of -1,775.00 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 201.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 197.23.

Get AVI Global Trust alerts:

AVI Global Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from AVI Global Trust’s previous dividend of $1.20. AVI Global Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2,500.00%.

Insider Transactions at AVI Global Trust

AVI Global Trust Company Profile

In other AVI Global Trust news, insider Neil Galloway acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £29,400 ($37,182.24). 6.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AVI Global Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVI Global Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.