AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Sets New 1-Year High at $215.53

AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 215.53 ($2.73) and last traded at GBX 215 ($2.72), with a volume of 333564 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 213 ($2.69).
AVI Global Trust Stock Up 1.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05. The firm has a market cap of £984.92 million, a PE ratio of -1,775.00 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 201.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 197.23.
AVI Global Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from AVI Global Trust’s previous dividend of $1.20. AVI Global Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2,500.00%.
Insider Transactions at AVI Global Trust
AVI Global Trust Company Profile
AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AVI Global Trust
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Web browser Opera gains ground
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Looking for growth? It’s here, 2 stocks you could finally own
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Best Buy gets upgraded to buy ahead of AI tech launches
Receive News & Ratings for AVI Global Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVI Global Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.