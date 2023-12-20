Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,886 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,046,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 63,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,910. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.57. The stock has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $108.83.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.