Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 115,519 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,519 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 1.5% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.30% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $22,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,386. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.58. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.