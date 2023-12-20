Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 1,798 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.36. 431,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,808. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $206.23 and a one year high of $263.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.