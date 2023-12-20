Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,679 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $21,152,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $227,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,666,022 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.11 and a 200-day moving average of $136.25.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.