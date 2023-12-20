Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,242 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,713. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.95 and its 200-day moving average is $141.36.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

