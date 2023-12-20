Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,281 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.40. The company had a trading volume of 156,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,331. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average of $45.12. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $47.60.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

