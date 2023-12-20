Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,345,000 after acquiring an additional 819,001 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22,055.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,282,000 after acquiring an additional 458,758 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,632,000.

Shares of IVE stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.96. The stock had a trading volume of 163,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,372. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.44 and a fifty-two week high of $174.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.19.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

