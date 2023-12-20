Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 3,242 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $157.17. 1,563,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,844,578. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.78. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $158.25.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
