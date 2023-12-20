Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 52,545 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,545 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,677,000 after acquiring an additional 20,856 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,971,000. Finally, Solitude Financial Services raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 83,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $60.83. The company had a trading volume of 119,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,152. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.