Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,522 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,208 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,120,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,467,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,750 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on COP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.4 %

COP stock opened at $116.49 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $138.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.98 and a 200 day moving average of $114.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

