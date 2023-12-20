AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $44.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. AZEK traded as high as $38.86 and last traded at $38.75, with a volume of 39233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.50.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AZEK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $370,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,952,215.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in AZEK by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 177,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 7.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,806,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,005,000 after buying an additional 192,480 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 57.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 25,305 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 7.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 120,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 31.4% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 393,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after buying an additional 94,005 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.52 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

