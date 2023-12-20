AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AZZ by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,719,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,276,000 after acquiring an additional 64,091 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AZZ by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AZZ by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after acquiring an additional 85,083 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in AZZ by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 927,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,232,000 after acquiring an additional 38,159 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in AZZ by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,257 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZZ. B. Riley began coverage on AZZ in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.08 and a beta of 1.24. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $54.85.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.91 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.27%.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

