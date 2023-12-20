Baker Boyer National Bank Sells 421 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Baker Boyer National Bank cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,753 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.6% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock opened at $677.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $681.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $583.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $559.40. The company has a market capitalization of $300.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $15.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $619.00 to $693.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.23.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

