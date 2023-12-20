Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Gap Up to $1.99

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.99, but opened at $2.11. Bakkt shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 1,418,503 shares traded.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bakkt from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 4.48.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.80 million. Bakkt had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 182,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $383,919.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,420,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sean Roberts Collins sold 46,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $79,516.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 275,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 182,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $383,919.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,420,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,618 shares of company stock valued at $792,399. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bakkt during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bakkt by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 404,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bakkt by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,618,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 544,598 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Bakkt by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,330,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 613,251 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Bakkt by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,965,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 295,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

