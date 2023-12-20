Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Stake Lessened by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 744,165 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal accounts for approximately 3.4% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $62,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMO. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $96.12 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $73.98 and a 12-month high of $102.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $1.1137 dividend. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

