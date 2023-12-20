Barclays Initiates Coverage on Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nuvei from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Nuvei from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. CIBC upped their target price on Nuvei from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Nuvei from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of NVEI opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Nuvei has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $43.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.07.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.47 million. Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nuvei will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVEI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Nuvei by 778.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nuvei by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

