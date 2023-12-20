Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Up to $7.62

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.62, but opened at $7.78. Barclays shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 1,119,652 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Get Barclays alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BCS

Barclays Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 21.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Barclays in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Barclays in the third quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Barclays by 127.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 35.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 139.3% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.