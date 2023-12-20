Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $65.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNED. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 618,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 127,892 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 258.6% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 46,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 33,539 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 626 Financial LLC raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 42,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

