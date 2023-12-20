Bath Savings Trust Co Buys New Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 266.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 64,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.4 %

GWW stock opened at $830.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $771.96 and its 200 day moving average is $741.26. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $534.01 and a one year high of $841.00.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $759.00.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

