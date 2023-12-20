Bath Savings Trust Co Has $764,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,431 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.95.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $93.94 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.16. The company has a market cap of $171.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 23.44%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

