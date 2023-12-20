Baugh & Associates LLC Buys 2,092 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Baugh & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Southern accounts for about 2.6% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 431,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.53. 765,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,205,920. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.24. The stock has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

