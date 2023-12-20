Baugh & Associates LLC Buys 373 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Baugh & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 3.1% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 75.7% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6,179.6% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 310,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,761,000 after purchasing an additional 305,089 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 8,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.25. 2,168,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,190,009. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.20 and its 200-day moving average is $64.98. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

