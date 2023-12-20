Baugh & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Baugh & Associates LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.6% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after purchasing an additional 653,933,180 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,160,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $143.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.