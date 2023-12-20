Baugh & Associates LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Baugh & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on KVUE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Price Performance

Kenvue stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,825,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,024,359. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.21.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.