Baugh & Associates LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Baugh & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for approximately 2.6% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Trading Down 3.3 %

MO traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $41.04. 4,402,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,053,058. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.18.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

