Baugh & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Baugh & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Service Properties Trust makes up about 1.5% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Baugh & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Service Properties Trust worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 27,241 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 110,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 245,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 162,362 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 276,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SVC shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Service Properties Trust from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.52. 257,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,274. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.54 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03.

Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -615.38%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of September 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

