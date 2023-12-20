Baugh & Associates LLC Raises Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Baugh & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,653 shares during the quarter. Realty Income makes up approximately 2.6% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $695,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 385,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Realty Income by 8.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 141,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.48. 1,169,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,908,261. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.58%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

