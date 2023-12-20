Baugh & Associates LLC Sells 140 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Baugh & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 3.7% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,635,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,280,000 after buying an additional 3,480,402 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 46,907,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,465,000 after buying an additional 913,447 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,073,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,435,000 after buying an additional 1,908,648 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,814,000 after buying an additional 1,604,768 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,463,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,138,000 after buying an additional 1,341,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.76.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.62. 1,807,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,731,366. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

