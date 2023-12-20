BCS Wealth Management Buys 12,580 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

BCS Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.4% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BCS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSCP traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $20.39. 79,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,364. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.18. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $20.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

