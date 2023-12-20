BCS Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

BCS Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,501 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. BCS Wealth Management owned about 0.65% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSJN. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 133,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 142.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 130,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,735. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.0434 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.