BCS Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of T traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,605,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,525,227. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

