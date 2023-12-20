BCS Wealth Management Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

BCS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 26,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 123,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after buying an additional 69,805 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS MOAT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,666,797 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

