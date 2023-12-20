BCS Wealth Management Has $2.36 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

BCS Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March comprises approximately 1.0% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PMAR. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.50. 79,142 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.46 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average is $33.98.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

